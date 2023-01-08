Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

