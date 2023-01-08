Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 109.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,749,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $139,294,000 after buying an additional 2,483,867 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 362,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

