Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

