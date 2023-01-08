Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,842 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $141.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

