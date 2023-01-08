Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 71 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.53. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.