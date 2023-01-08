Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $159.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

