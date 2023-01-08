TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TRTX stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 177.12 and a quick ratio of 177.12.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.34%.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.