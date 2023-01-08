Traders Buy Large Volume of Starbucks Call Options (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 108,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 62,159 call options.
Starbucks Stock Up 2.2 %
SBUX stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
