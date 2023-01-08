TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $693.67.

NYSE TDG opened at $649.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $614.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.57. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

