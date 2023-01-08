Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRATF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Traton Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

