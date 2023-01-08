Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,707 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Unum Group worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.