Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives $170.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.67.

TGVSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

