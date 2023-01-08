Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

NYSE:UBER opened at $26.40 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

