UBS Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £140 Price Target

UBS Group set a £140 ($168.67) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLTR. Barclays set a £110 ($132.53) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($193.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.45) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.42) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £140.18 ($168.90).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £119.95 ($144.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is £103.27. The firm has a market cap of £21.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.72. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.43) and a 52 week high of £123.65 ($148.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($135.93), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,720.22). In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($136.93), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($139,118.55). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($135.93), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,720.22).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

