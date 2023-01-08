Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,203 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.