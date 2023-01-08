Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,290 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

