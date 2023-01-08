United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

