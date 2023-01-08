United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €26.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.19) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTDI. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($24.04) price target on United Internet in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

United Internet Stock Performance

ETR:UTDI opened at €20.55 ($21.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.44 and its 200 day moving average is €21.92. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €18.20 ($19.36) and a fifty-two week high of €36.15 ($38.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

