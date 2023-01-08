UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.35 and its 200 day moving average is $525.75. The company has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

