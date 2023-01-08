US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 245.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,067 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $79,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $134.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

