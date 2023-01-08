US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of Hormel Foods worth $45,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

