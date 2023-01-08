US Bancorp DE Has $78.46 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 911,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,780 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PayPal were worth $78,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,453,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.48 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $193.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

