US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day moving average is $350.09.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

