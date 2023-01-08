US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $213.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

