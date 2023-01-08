US Bancorp DE Sells 11,121 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $44,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 3.4 %

NSC stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.42. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

