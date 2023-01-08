US Bancorp DE Sells 143,086 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 143,086 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $81,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.89 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

