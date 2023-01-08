US Bancorp DE Sells 239,557 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $41,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 61,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,954,000 after purchasing an additional 335,878 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 374,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

