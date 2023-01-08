US Bancorp DE Sells 2,736 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $65,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $316.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.80.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

