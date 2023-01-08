US Bancorp DE Sells 8,961 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $70,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $366.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

