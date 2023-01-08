USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.80 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $55.86 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.