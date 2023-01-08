Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter worth about $142,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAL opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.40. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

