Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,718,625 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2,099.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718,625 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Fortinet worth $88,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.69 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

