Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 57,544 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of State Street worth $85,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.12.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

