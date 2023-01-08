Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,905 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $367.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $353.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

