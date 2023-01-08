Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 562,027 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.09% of Ares Capital worth $91,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

