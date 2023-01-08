Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $72,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $339.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.61 and its 200 day moving average is $274.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

