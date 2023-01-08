Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,392,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442,122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 6.18% of Centerra Gold worth $80,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,877,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 195,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 334,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

