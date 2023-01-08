Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Hess worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hess by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $143.70 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

