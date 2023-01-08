Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616,968 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.15% of Liberty Energy worth $98,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 1,444,750 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,428,300 shares of company stock valued at $190,624,417. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

