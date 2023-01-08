Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,924 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $52,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

