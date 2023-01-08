Van ECK Associates Corp Has $100.97 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568,080 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of Kellogg worth $100,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,099,000 after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

