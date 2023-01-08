Van ECK Associates Corp Has $38.67 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $367.67 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $353.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

