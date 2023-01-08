Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.53 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.81% of Livent worth $44,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

