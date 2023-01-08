Van ECK Associates Corp Has $46.46 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $46,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

