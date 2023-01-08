Van ECK Associates Corp Has $53.76 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $53,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

