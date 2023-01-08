Van ECK Associates Corp Has $62.64 Million Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,359,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,787,242 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.59% of Transocean worth $62,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Transocean by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,246 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.