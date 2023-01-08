Van ECK Associates Corp Has $62.64 Million Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,359,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,787,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.59% of Transocean worth $62,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RIG opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.80.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
