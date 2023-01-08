Van ECK Associates Corp Has $69.79 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,953 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $69,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 105,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.