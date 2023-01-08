Van ECK Associates Corp Has $73.86 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1,214.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 751,284 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.32% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $73,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $148.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

