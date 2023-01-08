Van ECK Associates Corp Has $78.52 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $78,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS opened at $46.73 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

